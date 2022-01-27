Sunny Deol Wishes 'little Brother' Bobby Deol On His Birthday With Throwback Pic; See

Actor Sunny Deol and his younger brother Bobby Deol enjoy a massive fan following on their social media. They are among the top actors who are known for giving some intense movies in their careers and have also appeared together in several films. Needless to say, fans love to watch the brother's duo on-screen. Moreover, the two never shy away from expressing their love for each other. As actor Bobby turned a year older on Thursday, elder brother Sunny Deol took to his social media handle and penned a heartwarming wish for his 'little brother'.

Sunny Deol wished brother Bobby Deol on his birthday with throwback picture

Sunny Deol went down memory lane and shared a monochromatic throwback picture from his childhood with brother Bobby Deol. The picture was quite old and it featured Sunny Deol, holding a young Bobby in his arms. Sharing the adorable photo, the Singh Saab the Great actor captioned the post as - "My little brother. Happy Birthday. Love love and love".

Here take a look at Sunny Deol's recent post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online Bobby quickly reacted and wrote: "Love you Bhaiya".Here take a look-

Fans too flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages and poured birthday wishes for Bobby Deol.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol upcoming projects

On the work front, Bobby's recent web shows Aashram and Class of 83 received a lot of love from the audience. Apart from this, he has projects like Penthouse and Love Hostel in his kitty.

Sunny Deol on the other hand was last seen as the director of the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that marked the debut of his son Karan opposite newcomer Sahher Bambba. Sunny Deol will be next seen in Gadar 2, the sequel of the popular 2001 action-drama film Gadar. The Darr actor along with the cast of the film has begun shooting for the movie.

The Deol brothers along with Dharmendra will be seen in Apne 2, but fans might have to wait a bit longer to witness the Deol family on the silver screen as there is no official confirmation on the release date of the film.

(Image: Instagram@iamsunnydeol)