Sunny Leone & Kareena Kapoor Pray For Safety Of Those Affected By Uttarakhand Floods

On Sunday morning, the glacier break at Chamoli district's Joshimath city in Uttarakhand led to massive flooding of rivers Dhauliganga and Alaknanda. As a result, the government authorities have been trying their level best to evacuate thousands of people nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power plants. The Uttarakhand floods caused massive devastation in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

It has also been reported that around 100 labourers working at Rishi Ganga power projects are feared dead. On February 7, 2021, ever since the heart-wrenching news of Uttarakhand floods broke, several Bollywood celebrities have sent out heartfelt prayers for the safety of the people there. Among the many celebrities who extended prayers for the people of Uttarakhand were Kareena Kapoor and Sunny Leone.

Kareena prays for the 'safety & well-being' of those affected in Uttarakhand floods

Yesterday, soon after the devastating news of the Uttarakhand disaster broke the internet, actor Kareena Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to express her grief about the same. The Good Newwz actor sent her prayers for the well-being of the ones affected by the floods. Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sending prayers for the safety and well-being of those affected by the terrible tragedy unfolding in #Uttarakhand #Chamoli".

Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story below:

Sunny extends 'deepest condolences to the people affected by the glacier burst'

Earlier today, i.e. February 8, Sunny Leone also reacted to the Uttarakhand tragedy on Instagram. The Ek Paheli Leela actor took to her Instagram Stories and expressed her support and respect for everyone who is helping the officials conduct rescue missions by putting their life at risk. Sunny wrote, "My heartfelt and deepest condolences to the people affected by the #glacierburst in #Uttarakhand. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and livelihood."

She added writing, "I hope the rescue mission completes successfully. And also my utmost support and respect for all those who are helping with the rescue and putting your lives at risk to save others!!! #UttarakhandDisaster"

Check out Sunny Leone's Instagram Story below:

