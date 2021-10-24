Sunny Leone On Relationship With Ex Russell Peters: ‘We Messed It Up, I’m Still Mad At It'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently tried her hands on standup comedy. The actor appeared on the show One Mic Stand Season 2 to make her first attempt as a comedian. Apart from making her fellow comedians laugh, Sunny also got candid about her personal life and revealed she once dated comedian Russell Peters, but only for some time.

During her appearance on the show One Mic Stand Season 2, Sunny Leone told comedians Neeti Palta and Sapan Verma about her ex. The actor revealed she dated comedian Russell Peters for a "hot second." Further explaining her relationship, Sunny revealed she and Peters messed up as they were friends for years. She revealed it was the worst thing that they ever did as they would have remained friends. The Ek Paheli Leela actor said she is mad about the same to date. When asked if she is in any of Russell's jokes, Sunny replied, "I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes."

More about Sunny Leone's ex

Russell Peters is a Canadian comedian, actor and producer. He had won several accolades in comedy. He and Sunny were a thing in the late 2000s. In 2013, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Peters revealed he and Sunny Leone dated over five years ago. Peters also called the actor a "real sweetheart." Sunny is now married to Daniel Weber. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have three kids, a six-year-old daughter Nisha and three-year-old twins Noah and Asher. Sunny recently moved into her new flat in Mumbai along with her family. She often shares photos and videos of her family on her Instagram handle.

Sunny Leone on her first attempt at standup comedy

One Mic Stand Season 2 marked Sunny Leone's first attempt at standup comedy. As per Indian Express, Sunny Leone opened up about her love for stand-up comedy. The Jism 2 actor said she has watched several shows in India and abroad. She further highlighted how standup comedy is not an easy task. The actor said watching someone perform on stage looks simple and natural. However, she learnt how it is difficult to connect with the audience and make them laugh at every joke.

