Sunny Leone Gives A Head Massage To Her Husband Daniel Weber; Watch Video

Sunny Leone recently shared a fun video of herself having some quality time with husband Daniel Weber. In the video posted, she can be seen giving him a head massage using a piece of interesting equipment. The video has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they love the adorable bond that the couple shares. They can also be seen recognizing the head massage equipment which is a commonly used product in India.

Sunny Leone’s massage time with husband

Sunny Leone has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through various pictures and videos on social media. The actor had previously moved from India to the USA, keeping the safety of their children in mind during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

She recently posted a video on her official Instagram handle, where she could be seen giving her husband a light head massage with the help of a unique piece of equipment. In the video posted, Sunny Leone can be seen sitting by Daniel’s side while he lies on his stomach. She can be using a head massager while he relaxes and enjoys the session. He can also be heard saying that he deserves such a head massage all day. He is thoroughly enjoying the session while Sunny Leone is trying her best to do it right.

Towards the end of the video, Sunny Leone can also be seen saying out loud a dialogue which plays in the background. She looks at the camera and reassures that the “day of reckoning will come”. Daniel Weber also seems to agree with her statement as he nods and makes a ‘can’t deny’ face.

Read Sunny Leone Having 'crazy Fun' As She Enjoys A Dip In The Pool With Her Friend

Also read Sunny Leone Shares Shoot Photo Amid 'new Normal', Says Work Can Be Fun

Sunny Leone has asked in the caption for the post who has used this small device to massage their heads. She seems to be impressed with the little equipment as she says whoever invented this needs to be given the credit as they are a genius according to her. She has also asked her followers to tag the person who loves using this device. In the comments section, people can be seen expressing how they love using the massager themselves. Have a look at the video on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Read Sunny Leone's Day At Beach With Her Man And Little Nuggets Is All Things Bright; See Pics

Also read Sunny Morning In Mumbai; IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.