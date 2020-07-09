Sunny Leone's Day At Beach With Her Man And Little Nuggets Is All Things Bright; See Pics

Sunny Leone, on Thursday morning, gave a sneak peek into how her day at the Santa Monica beach in Calfornia looked like with kids- Noah, Nisha, Asher and husband- Daniel Weber. Sunny shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram feed. As seen in the pics, Sunny leone poses with hubby, Daniel. Whereas, another pic sees Weber running around with their three kids.

Sunny Leone sports a bright orange jumpsuit. She complimented her look with a beige hat and a pair of quirky cat-eyed sunglasses. The Leela Ek Paheli actor's kids are seen sporting cute beachwear in the photos. Leone captioned the post as, "At the beach with my man Daniel Weber and our little nuggets."

Sunny Leone's beach photos:

Daniel Weber also shared some photos from their mesmerising outing. He called it a 'perfect morning' as she shared a cute selfie with Sunny, and some pictures of himself, as he embraced the sea. He reposted his photograph with the kids, which was shared by the One Night Stand actor.

Daniel Weber's post:

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone resumed shooting earlier this week and shared a glimpse of the same. The actor shot for a new song in a dazzling shimmer dress. The post also showed that a team of masked background dancers joined Sunny's shoot. Sunny Leone posted another photo in which she was getting groomed for the shoot. Her hairstylist, with a mask on his face, was doing her hair.

When Sunny & Daniel moved to LA

Star couple Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber jetted off to Los Angeles with their three kids in mid-May. Informing her fans, Sunny took to her social media platforms and wrote that she felt that her kids would be safer in LA amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She dedicated the post to her mother and penned, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. Both Daniel and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'Coronavirus' Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom."

