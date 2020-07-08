Sunny Leone Shares Shoot Photo Amid 'new Normal', Says Work Can Be Fun

Actor Sunny Leone has been shooting a song amidst the 'new normal'. The actor shared photos from the sets on her official social media handle. In the photos, fans can see the Leela Ek Paheli actor in a shimmering dress. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sunny Leone resumes shooting amid lockdown

On July 8, 2020, actor and model Sunny Leone took to her official social media handle and posted a video where fans can see her dancing along with several background dancers. In the photo that the actor shared just hours ago, fans can see that she is wearing a sequent blouse and a mini skirt. He has completed this look with black shoes. The actor captioned it saying, “Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!” Here is the photo posted by the actor:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Leone also posted a photo from the same shoot four days ago. In the photo, fans can see that a hairstylist is working on the actor’s hair. She captioned this photo saying, “Flawless hair and make-up by @ricardoferrise2 every single time!! Love you doll!!” The actor is seen wearing the same dress in this post. Here is the official Instagram post by the actor:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Sunny Leone is highly active on social media and is often seen posting videos and photos of herself on various platforms. She has also been interviewing other Bollywood celebrities amidst the lockdown. The actor has several projects up her sleeves. She will be next seen in films like Coca Cola, Rangeela, Tina, and Lolo, and I Eat Your Skin. I Eat Your Skin is a horror film that will feature her in the role of Jenny Singh.

I Eat Your Skin is directed by John Klyza and penned by Stephen William Brown and James Wagnor. It revolves around a group of international photographers who set out on a journey to find rare birds and end up becoming the prey of a ghost spirit. Fans are highly geared up to see the actor in this film.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.