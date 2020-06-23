Sunny Leone Goes Swimming With Her Friend In A Black Bikini; See Post

Sunny Leone recently took to social media and shared a photo with her friend on her official Instagram account. She has donned a black swimsuit and can be seen twinning with her friend, Nuria Contreras in the snap. Check out Leone’s latest post on Instagram. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sunny Leone in bikini

Sunny Leone is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with pictures and videos of herself. She thanked her friend for inviting her to go swimming in the caption accompanying the post. It read, ”With my very close friend @nuria.contreras thanks for having all of us over! So nice to go swimming!! Love you!”. Sunny Leone has opted for a no-makeup look and kept her drenched hair loose. Moreover, she has used minimal accessories like a pair of classic sunglasses to twin with Contreras, wristwatch, and a gorgeous pendant for a rounded off look. Check out Sunny Leone’s bikini post.

Within an hour, Sunny Leone's Instagram post got over 3.5 lakh likes and around 3400 comments on the picture. Moreover, the Ek Paheli Leela actor’s snap received heart-shaped and fire emoticons in the comment section of the post. So, it received a good response with fans and followers showering her with appreciative comments.

During April, Leone created an Instagram series with pictures of herself in vivid-coloured bikinis when the lockdown started. In the series 12 Days of Summer, she posted her throwback pictures by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Her snaps garnered numerous likes and comments. From sharing photos in a silver monokini to various sultry swimsuits by the poolside, she has done them all. Check out the actor’s other social media posts featuring her bikini looks.

Sunny Leone has been staying in Los Angeles with her family. According to reports, she recently moved to the United States amid the lockdown to keep her children safe from COVID 19. Since then, she has been sharing fun posts on her Instagram.

