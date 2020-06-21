Hrithik Roshan’s Songs From 'Bang Bang' To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's explosive chemistry left fans swooning in the romantic action flick Bang Bang. The film was helmed by Siddharth Anand and was reportedly a success at the box office. But the film also had some foot-tapping soundtracks which had gone on to become chartbusters. Some of these tracks from the movie can also find a spot in your lockdown workout playlist. So here are some of the songs from the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang which can be your perfect workout companion.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Bang Bang songs

Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan can be seen channeling his inner Michael Jackson in this catchy number. The upbeat vibe of the song instantly motivates you to hit the dance floor. Not to forget, the track is considered to be one of the finest dance numbers of the actor.

The song, Bang Bang has been crooned by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan. Katrina Kaif is the perfect compliment to Hrithik Roshan who does not fail to match his badass dance moves. Needless to say, this track deserves a mention in this list.

Tu Meri

The song had Hrithik Roshan looking nothing less than a visual delight. The actor is just like poetry in motion with his flawless dance movements in the song. His hook step from the song had also become a huge hit amongst the fans.

The song was crooned by Vishal Dadlani. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's endearing chemistry was also one of the main highlights of the track. The song may get you all pumped up to get through the day.

Uff Mere Dil Main

The track has a 'madly in love' Katrina Kaif dreaming about her love interest essayed by Hrithik Roshan. Even though the track, is a dream sequence, the adorable visuals, catchy lyrics, and the lovely dance moves make it a must-watch. The song is crooned by Benny Dayal and Harshdeep Kaur. The fast-paced beats of the song will give you the right amount of energy and spirit to go on with your workout. Needless to say, this track deserves a place on this list.

