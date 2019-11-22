Sunny Leone To Sizzle In The Song Hello Ji For Ragini MMS Returns Season 2; Watch Teaser

Sunny Leone had charmed all her fans as she grooved to the popular song, Baby Doll from Ragini MMS in 2014. The actor is now all set to put on her dancing shoes again in Ragini MMS Season 2. After that, she has featured in quite a few other dance numbers too. Sunny will now soon be seen in a special party song, Hello Ji which will surely add more spice and anticipation surrounding the season. She also took to her social media to share a super hot teaser of the fun track. By her caption, one can expect that the Jism 2 actor will surely add more glam to the second season and will set the temperatures soaring.

The song Hello Ji will be sung by Kanika Kapoor

Earlier producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a video on her social media introducing the song as she also took a fun jibe at her acting skills. In the video, Ekta can be seen discussing with her team on how Ragini MMS Season 2 will start surfacing online. After much brainstorming, she makes a call to an unnamed person who she refers to as, 'person who can break the internet.' The track will be choreographed by Vishnu Deva. The song is also composed by the music composer duo Meet Bros. The song is crooned by Kanika Kapoor.

Sunny revealed that the song will be very catchy

Sunny recently revealed in an interview with an online portal about the song. She said that she was excited to work with Ekta again and knew that they would definitely have a blast again. She also revealed that she shares a good friendship with the TV czarina. Sunny also made some interesting revelations about the song. She said that the song is very catchy. She added that the visuals of the track are very cool and hip. The actor also said that everything about the track makes her feel elated to be a part of it. Ragini MMS Season 2 will feature real-life lovebirds Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood. The plot will revolve around a fun girl's trip which will take a nasty turn. It will be streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 soon.

