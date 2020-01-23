Sunny Leone Is A ‘red Hot’ Enchantress As She Makes Heads Turn In Her Latest Outfit

Sunny Leone has made headlines for a lot of reasons and one among them seems to be her sartorial choices. Even on the popular reality show on MTV, Splitsvilla 12, the actor is known to slay with her fashion choices and accessories. Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram are always a testimony to that. The Ek Paheli Leela actor recently took to her social media to share a stunning picture of hers in red attire. The actor is inevitably looking like a million bucks and raising several temperatures with the look. Check out the picture.

Sunny has opted for a red crop top from Renge

Sunny has opted for a stylish red crop top with a plunging neckline from Renge and she has the ends if it tied around near her waist. She has complemented it with a skirt belonging to the same shade. She has also paired up the look with white stilettos. She has also kept the outfits minimal as she has opted for an elegant neckpiece and gold studs from Vero Moda. Sunny's radiant makeup along with kohl eyes and a cherry red lipstick is further elevating the look.

Sunny recently spoke about the Me Too movement

During an interview with an esteemed publication, when Sunny Leone was asked to comment on the change that has come with the #MeToo movement, she said that she does not want to work in an office. She also added that she lives in a bubble, but she does think and believes that the more women talk about these issues of sexual harassment or instances of people making them feel uncomfortable at work, whether it is women or men. She also said that this does happen to men also. She also added that it is just not recognised when it happens to men because people have the “he is guy what is the big deal" mindset.

