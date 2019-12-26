Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Send Adorable Christmas Wishes To Fans

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber recently took to their social media accounts and posted Christmas greeting with their three kids. Sunny and Daniel were seen getting into the Christmas spirit with children Noah, Asher and Nisha as they posed for an adorable family picture. Check out the photos below.

Sunny Leone's Christmas greetings to fans

In one of the pictures, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber can be seen wearing matching Christmas jumpers and pyjamas. The jumpers also seem to have their respective names imprinted on them. Sunny Leone's kids can also be seen posing with their grandmother. Each of the kids is holding Christmas presents in their hands ranging from books, guitar and a play toy. What might have gotten unnoticed to some is that Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's pet dog can also be seen in the family Christmas photo in the left corner in the pic.

The family appears to have decorated their home for Christmas as a Christmas tree can be seen in the background. In another photo posted by the couple, Sunny and Daniel can be seen posing adorably wearing Christmas outfits. Sunny is seen sporting a Grinch sweater coupled with a white trouser. While on the other hand, Daniel is seen sporting a red sweater with Santa Claus imprinted on it. Earlier, Sunny had also posted photos of the Hanukkah celebrations on her social media. Check it out below.

