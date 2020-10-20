Sunny Leone Reveals Her ‘after Boxing’ Mood As Husband Daniel 'messes' With Her; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her ‘after boxing class’ mood. The actor shared a video captured by her husband, Daniel Weber, which features the latter capturing his ‘tired’ wife after her boxing sessions. Take a look at the video here.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Considered A Serious Actor Until 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Released

Sunny Leone's post

In the video, Sunny Leone says, “I am so tired, my face is read", when Daniel Weber asks her how her day was. To capture Sunny’s face closely, Daniel takes the camera towards her, to which she reacts by saying, “Umm, get away". In her caption, Sunny Leone wrote, “After boxing class and he’s already messing with me!!! Blahhhhhh”.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Amuses Fans After Mimicking Ricky Ponting From Behind In Interview: Watch

Soon after Sunny Leone shared the video on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and praised the actor for her love for fitness. More so, some fans also called the video ‘funny’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Suuny Leone's unmissable video:

Fans react

The actor recently made it to the news when she took to her social media handle to share a picture, which features the actor sharing a tub of Icecream with her husband, Daniel Weber. With the video shared, Sunny Leone wrote: "Night is about to get lit !!! Ice cream and sequence!!!". Take a look at the video shared:

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Considered A Serious Actor Until 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Released

Sunny Leone on the professional front

Sunny first appeared in Bigg Boss season 5. And post the show, she was offered a lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to star in many movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, which made Sunny a household name. Apart from movies, she has also impressed fans with her dance numbers in various movies and television appearances. Reportedly, Leone is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited horror entertainer, I Eat Your Skin. The actor also has Tina and Lolo in her kitty.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Amuses Fans After Mimicking Ricky Ponting From Behind In Interview: Watch

(Image credits: Sunny Leone Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.