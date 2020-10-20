Rishabh Pant Amuses Fans After Mimicking Ricky Ponting From Behind In Interview: Watch

Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been out of the team for the last three matches owing to an injury. The southpaw might not be in action on the field but he is ensuring that his spirits are not dampened by having some fun off the field. During his side's chase against Chennai in Sharjah on Saturday, Rishabh Pant was seen mimicking Ricky Ponting from behind as the Delhi coach was busy giving a live interview on the sidelines.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens call Rishabh Pant 'clown' for mimicking Ricky Ponting

It all started when Marcus Stoinis who was sitting in the dugout behind Ricky Ponting teased the Delhi coach by making funny faces while looking at the camera. Looking at Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant also decided to have some fun at his coach's expense. Ponting was unaware of Pant's presence behind him as he was engrossed in the interview. The left-hander took this opportunity to tease and mimick the Australian as the commentators were left in splits.

The video of the incident went viral after the match. Netizens started trolling Rishabh Pant by calling him a clown. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and made a lot of memes. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Rishabh Pant's ditto expression of Ricky Ponting. pic.twitter.com/A0wfPXCoCD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2020

That one mosquito at night making noise in your ears. pic.twitter.com/EvimzyxKxf — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) October 17, 2020

*My phone trying to run smoothly*



Background apps: pic.twitter.com/3xV8gqIp14 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 17, 2020

Le pant:ye mai kr leta hu aap dream 11 pr team banalo pic.twitter.com/AaNS8rE7d7 — Manish Gaur (@ManishG43647309) October 17, 2020

Reel life vs real life : pic.twitter.com/MMVH8olanE — Mohit Sinha (@iris_gonewild) October 18, 2020

Later, Ricky Ponting also took to Twitter as he shared a couple of pictures from the hilarious incident. The Delhi coach also put up a funny caption as he wished for the day when he will get to do an interview in peace.

Meanwhile, Delhi are all set to take on Punjab in Match 38 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 20 in Dubai. The Delhi vs Punjab live contest will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The Delhi vs Punjab live fixture will be an exciting clash as both sides are in great form. While table-toppers Delhi have won their last two games, Punjab have also got back to winning ways and are coming on the back of two thrilling wins. The confidence is high in both the camps which is why this fixture is expected to be a thrilling contest.

