Sunny Leone Sports A No-makeup Look As She Chills With Husband Daniel Weber; See Picture

Almost a month ago, actor Sunny Leone moved to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber to be closer to his family. She often shares pictures and videos of spending quality time with her family and kids on her social media. The actor recently took to her social media to share a selfie with Daniel with her fans.

Sunny Leone sports a no-makeup look

Sunny Leone is seen sporting a no-makeup look and is dressed in a pink and floral printed notched collar shirt. She has her hair tied up in a ponytail and is wearing a delicate silver neckpiece. Husband Daniel Weber is standing next to her dressed in a black tank and a black cap. She wrote in the caption, "It’s a beautiful day in the neighbour hood with @dirrty99". [sic]

Sunny Leone earlier shared a picture of her daughter taking her first horse riding lesson. Her little girl Nisha is seen dressed in a mint tee and a pair of blue leggings and is snapped sitting on a horse. She wrote in the caption, "Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!". [sic]

The actor officially announced her departure to LA on Mother's Day. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Sunny Leone was asked if she would advise people to travel to a city or place they are from or feel safer in. She said that people and families should do what they are comfortable with. Leone and family reportedly spent 39 hours en route and went through their travel plans for weeks before they decided to make a move.

The actor said that most people are trying to reach home to their families and loved ones. She added that everyone wants the safety of their loved ones and wants to be with them during such a difficult time. Sunny further said that they did what they did because her mother-in-law was a priority for them. She concluded by saying that everyone should do what is best for them.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen next in Tina and Lolo alongside Karishma Tanna. She will also be seen in a John Klyza directed horror film titled I Eat Your Skin. She has also been roped in for Santhosh Nair's comedy film titled Rangeela.

