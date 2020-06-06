Sunny Leone Shares A Moment Of Pride As Daughter Nisha Weber Tries Horse-riding

Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, Sunny Leone shifted to Los Angeles from Mumbai to assure the safety of her family. Ever since Leone shifted to LA, the Ek Paheli Leela actor is making the most of time by indulging in several outdoor activities which she couldn't, back in Mumbai. Recently, Sunny had a proud moment as she took her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for her first horse-riding lesson and shared the moment with her fans on social media.

A proud Sunny Leone shares daughter Nisha's first day at a horse-riding lesson

From taking a stroll in a farm to picking their veggies to visit a wildlife centre to feed animals, the Weber family is having the time of their lives ever since they shifted to Los Angeles and Sunny Leone's Instagram handle is proof. Now, mother Leone recently took to Instagram to share a moment of pride with her fans as her four-year-old daughter Nisha Kaur Webber took her first horse-riding lesson.

In the photograph shared by Leone, Nisha is seen sitting on a white horse with complete safety gear on, including a face mask. Sharing the photograph, the Ragini MMS 2 actor captioned the post writing, "Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!". Have a look:

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, along with their three adorable munchkins, Nisha, Asher and Noah moved to the US almost a month ago as Leone broke the news on the occasion of Mother's Day by sharing a photo with her children. Along with sharing the photograph, she captioned it writing,

"In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles."

On the career front, Sunny Leone has a couple of projects in her kitty including a Malayalam film and a multilingual film. Leone will be seen in director Santhosh Nair's upcoming film titled Rangeela. The film also marks Sunny Leone debut in the Malayalam film industry. Furthermore, she is also be reportedly seen in Vadivudaiyan's period war-drama titled Veeramahadevi alongside Navdeep. Both the films are slated to release this year but the release dates of either of the films have not been officially announced by the makers.

