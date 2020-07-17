Sunny Leone Wiggles Up As It Is 'almost Time To Dance'; Fans Call It 'mesmerising'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently hinted at a new project, as she shared an unseen BTS boomerang video on her Instagram handle. As seen in the video shared, Leone can be seen shaking a leg with a few dancers, who follow her steps in the background. Take a look at the video shared:

In the video, Sunny Leone can be dressed in a pink and navy blue outfit, accessorising her look with a pair of earrings and anklets. However, the artists in the background can be seen sporting protection masks, which matches the shade of their outfits. Soon after the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section and appreciated Sunny Leone's dancing skills. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video shared:

Sunny wants to come back

Sunny Leone, who flew to the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic two months ago, recently made it to the news when she revealed that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to come back at the earliest. Adding to the same, Sunny Leone remarked that she was very sad to leave Mumbai, however, just like everyone else, Daniel Weber’s mother, too, wanted to be with her loved ones amid this global crisis. Speaking about her plans to return to India, Sunny Leone remarked that it totally depends on how and when the international borders will reopen.

Furthermore, Sunny also revealed that she wants to come back to India as soon as possible. On the occasion of Mother’s day, Sunny Leone posted a photo with her children on Instagram and explained that she decided to move to the US as she felt it would be safer for her children there.

Sunny Leone on the professional front:

Sunny first appeared in Bigg Boss season 5. And post the show, she was offered a lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to star in many movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, which made Sunny a household name. Apart from movies, she has also impressed fans with her dance numbers in various movies and television appearances. Reportedly, Leone is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited horror entertainer, I Eat Your Skin. The actor also has Tina and Lolo in her kitty.

