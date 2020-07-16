UK Accuses Russian Intelligence Services Of Trying To Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Days after Russia announced the successful completion of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate trials on volunteers, the UK has accused Russian hackers of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published an advisory on July 16, detailing tactics and techniques of a hacker group commonly known as ‘APT29’, also known as ‘the Dukes’ or ‘Cozy Bear’.

The British government said that experts as NCSC are almost certain that APT29, which has targeted medical research and development organisations, is a part of the Russian Intelligence Services. According to the NCSC assessment, coordinated with Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE), it is highly likely that this activity was to collect information on COVID-19 vaccine research or research into the novel coronavirus itself.

The UK cyber-security agency said that the US’ National Security Agency (NSA) has also agreed with the attribution and the details provided in the report. The British government called for an end to “irresponsible” cyberattacks by the Russian Intelligence Services, accusing them of collecting information on vaccine development.

'Completely unacceptable'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it is “completely unacceptable” that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the UK and its allies are working hard to find a vaccine and protect global health while others pursue their “selfish interests with reckless behaviour”.

“The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account,” Raab said in a statement.

NCSC revealed that known targets of APT29 include UK, US and Canadian vaccine research and development organisations. It claimed that the group uses a variety of tools and techniques, including spear-phishing and custom malware known as “WellMess” and “WellMail”. Paul Chichester, NCSC Director of Operations, has urged organisations to familiarise themselves with the advice the agency published to help defend their networks.

