HC Seeks Response For Delhi Govt Over Plea For Resumption Of CM Corona Assistance Scheme

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi government on a petition filed by an organisation for resuming the Chief Minister Corona Assistance Scheme which used to provide dry ration to the underprivileged persons in Delhi.

A division bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought a response from the Delhi government over the petition seeking the resumption of the assistance scheme for the underprivileged. The petition has been filed by an organisation named Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan. The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

READ | 'India Has Been A Great Partner And An Important Partner Of The US': Pompeo

READ | India Demands Unconditional Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan's Review Plea Lie

The plea also mentioned about the widespread violation in the implementation of the National Food Security Act and other food distribution schemes.

The organisation in its petition also sought to continue kiosks and helpdesks to listen to the grievances of the people who are not yet registered under the Public Distribution Scheme and to provide solutions to such people. The petition also mentioned about setting up hunger relief centres for people not having ration cards for meeting the basic hunger needs of people without ration card.

However, the counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the High Court that despite the closure of this scheme in May, the government is giving ration to the needy people.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Shiv Sena Slams KP Oli For 'Ayodhya In Nepal' Remark, Asks 'did Your Ancestor Trick Babur'

READ | Former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden In List Of Those Hacked By Bitcoin Scammers