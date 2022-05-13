Sunny Leone's Birthday: Netizens Think Actor Looks Like Katrina Kaif In Her Childhood Pic

Sunny Leone celebrated her 41st birthday on May 13, 2022. To celebrate her birthday, her husband Daniel Weber took to his social media to share an adorable picture of the actor from her childhood. The duo got married in 2011 and share three kids, daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah Weber.

The picture quickly went viral on social media as many fans sent birthday wishes to the actor. However, a few netizens pointed out that Leano'e childhood picture appeared quite familiar.

Sunny Leone's childhood picture reminds netizens of Katrina Kaif

Actor Sunny Leone, who played the role of a secret agent in the MX Player original venture Anamika, turned 41 and received a special birthday wish from her husband Daniel Weber. The latter shared an adorable childhood picture of Leone where she is seen sporting a floral shirt paired with blue jeans and a yellow fanny pack on her waist.

Along with the picture, he penned a sweet note for his wife by writing, ''Happy birthday baby !!!! There are no words to sum up who you have become !!! You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger!!!!''

''You are truly an amazing human being in every way !!! May god look over you everyday and every year !!! Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby !! May your dreams come true !!!! Xoxo From where to where !!!!!!'' he concluded.

Many shared their birthday wishes to the actor in the comment section as one user wrote, ''Happy Birthday Sunny lots of good wishes stay blessed always,'' while another commented, ''Happy birthday to the most beautiful women in the world, purest heart.'' On the other hand, a few commented that Leone looked identical to actor Katrina Kaif in her childhood picture. One netizen wrote, ''I thought this was Katrina when she was younger! Happy birthday Sunny.''

Katrina Kaif shared her 12 years old pic on Instagram ! RT if you loved her cute childhood pic https://t.co/kNylwZPj3V pic.twitter.com/SJRrmoCGVi — Katrina Kaif FanBase (@KatrinaKaif_0K) May 6, 2017

Recently, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrated 11 years of their marriage as the former posted a picture from their traditional wedding with the caption, ''11yrs married today! @dirrty99 A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!''

