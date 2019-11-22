Sunny Leone's Video Shows Us Her Playful And Funny Side Again!

Sunny Leone knows how to come off as quite a fun and quirky person. She never fails to share a glimpse of her life with her fans and followers. She keeps her fans and followers updated by posting pictures of her and her family or movies on her social media handle.

Sunny Leone started her Bollywood career with Mahesh Bhatt directorial Jism 2. She was first seen on Indian television in the Bigg Boss house. Sunny further did many other movies like Ragini MMS 2 directed by Ekta Kapoor. The actor was last spotted in Arjun Patiala and also had a special appearance in a song in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Sunny always had a dream of becoming a recognized actor and be in front of the camera and entertain millions of people. The actor has more than 28 million followers on her Instagram handle. She is quite often seen sharing fun and quirky posts on her social media handle and makes it a fun place for her fans and followers.

Recently she posted a video on her social media that grabbed the attention of many and raised the temperature on the Internet. She posted a fun and quirky video of her where she is seen having a fun time in a bathtub full of grapes. The actor looked in a joyful mood and even revealed that she is currently on sets of her upcoming project. The caption she wrote on her post was: " So many crazy captions come to mind.... #SunnyLeone #LifeonSets."

Here's the post by the actor:

Few days back, when Disney's Frozen 2 had premiered in India, Sunny along with her husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha Weber was spotted at the premiere. Nisha was seen having fun she and also seen enjoying the premiere. Nisha also spent some time with the movie characters, Anna and Elsa.

