Sunny Singh Doesn't Consider Kartik Aaryan His 'contemporary' But Calls Him A 'brother'

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh who together became a part of a blockbuster film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' are always pitted against each other. Talking about the competition, Sunny said that he doesn't find Kartik as his 'contemporary' and is more like a 'brother' to him. He asserted that a comparison 'holds no importance' as he believes that Kartik and he are in completely different spaces.

Sunny, who will be next seen in 'Jai Mummy Di' said that he is his own 'sole competition'. He further said that luck changes with every Friday release and he is happy the kind of scripts Kartik is picking up. He concluded by saying that it gives him 'immense joy' when he sees Kartik on-screen. Sunny Singh was last seen in 'Ujda Chaman' and also did a cameo in Kartik's blockbuster film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

About 'Jai Mummy Di'

The film, apart from Sunny Singh also stars Sonnalli Seygall and veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles. From what can be seen in the trailer of the film, the story of the film is based on the lives of Puneet and Saanjh (Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall).

The two are in love with each other but both do not dare to tell their mothers — Laali and Pinky played by Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon — who at one point used to be best friends, but are now sworn enemies and cannot stand each other. When the mothers fix their marriages with different people, Puneet and Saanjh decide to pull off an impossible con with the blessings of their crazy mothers.

'Jai Mummy Di' is helmed by Navjot Gulati while it is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-series along Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films. The movie is set to hit the box office on 17th January 2020. Both Sunny and Sonnalli have worked together previously as they starred in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' which was directed by Luv Ranjan.

