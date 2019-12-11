Jai Mummy Di Movie Poster Released By The Lead Actor Sunny Singh; Take A Look

Sunny Singh started out his career as a TV serial actor, and he has become a well-known face in the Hindi film industry today. His first Bollywood movie was Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. To his film Ujda Chaman, the actor has gained a lot of acknowledgement. His last film Ujda Chaman was well received in the box office and today the actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of his new film, titled Jai Mummy Di. Here is all you should know

Jai Mummy Di’s first poster released by star Sunny Singh

Jai Mummy Di will be a movie helmed by Navjot Gulati. We will see Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead role romancing each other. In addition to Sunny Singh, we will also see Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in lead roles. This movie is about things a couple has to go through to marry their love and how the dynamic relations of their mother will affect it. It will be a comedy movie, just like every other Luv Ranjan movie.

In the poster of Jai Mummy Di, we can see Supriya Pathak holding Sunny Singh in a groom’s dress. He is seen trying to kiss the bride played by Sonnalli Seygall who is picked up by Poonam Dhillon. This poster has also revealed that the movie will be releasing on January 17, 2020.

After this movie, Luv Ranjan will also be releasing a romantic horror movie titled Malang. It will be releasing on February 14, 2020. In Malang, we will see Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu in lead roles.

