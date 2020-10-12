'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Gets Release Date, Fatima Teases 'dhamakedar Family Entertainer'

One of the much-awaited film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh finally gets a release date. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the poster of the film on Instagram while sharing the good news with fans and called the film as a "family entertainer." The actress revealed that the film is slated to hit the theatres during Diwali on November 13. The comedy flick is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari gets a release date

"The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. "It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not slapstick. It is a social satire,” Sharma told PTI.

Read: Sad Migrant Issues Have Been Sidelined By News Media: Manoj Bajpayee

Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Turns Director For Vishal Bharadwaj’s Music Video 'Palkein Kholo'

The director who has also helmed some previous satirical comedy projects like Tere Bin Laden told the agency that the new film's title was also derived using the wordplay technique. "It points towards the Rashi (zodiac sign), kundali (horoscope), that we talk about more during the wedding. At the same time, it is about the cat and mouse between Suraj, which is played by Diljit and Mangal, essayed by Manoj sir." The film cast also includes seasoned and veteran artistes like Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Sometime back, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who had resumed work for her upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari amidst the new normal shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for the upcoming film on her social media handle. In the picture, the actress can be seen in the studio while dubbing for her character. She captioned the post and wrote, “Dubbing #surajpemangalbhari.” The Dangal actress will be seen essaying the role of a typical 'Marathi Mulgi', donning a proper traditional attire. It will be the first time the audience is going to see her pulling off an Indian attire with the utmost ease.

Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Starts Dubbing For Her Next Film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari'; See Post

Read: 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Is A Social Satire: Director Abhishek Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.