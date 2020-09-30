Fatima Sana Shaikh Starts Dubbing For Her Next Film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari'; See Post

Following all necessary norms, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has resumed work for her upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari amidst the new normal. She shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for her upcoming project on her social media handle where she can be seen in the studio while dubbing for her character. She captioned the post and wrote, “Dubbing #surajpemangalbhari.”

The Dangal actress will be seen essaying the role of a typical 'Marathi Mulgi', donning a proper traditional attire. It will be the first time the audience is going to see her pulling off an Indian attire with the utmost ease. The actress also gave her fans a sneak peek of her look and posted a carousel of pictures wearing a red saree that gained a lot of appreciation from her fans. The look has created a lot of anticipation for her character and movie and viewers are eagerly waiting to witness her magic on the silver screen.

Apart from this, Vishal Bhardwaj asked Fatima to act in the video for his next single Palkein Kholo, a poem by celebrated poet Bashir Badr. Excited to be part of the video, Fatima Sana Shaikh not only used a static camera to shoot herself but also directed herself in a beautifully crafted video. Speaking about her upcoming project, the actor said that the song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. She said that she has been pestering Vishal Bhardwaj to make a film with her and when he made an offer to feature in his song, she jumped at the opportunity. Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that Vishal Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to. She added that he asked her to give inputs and also gave her the freedom to shoot for the music video the way she wanted.

Apart from Fatima, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Roy in a pivotal role. Ever since Fatima has shared a picture with Manoj together, the excitement amongst fans has raised. Meanwhile, apart from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Fatima will also be seen in Ludo, helmed by Anurag Basu opposite Rajkumar Rao.

