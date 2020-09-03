Fatima Sana Shaikh Turns Director For Vishal Bharadwaj’s Music Video 'Palkein Kholo'

When things get tough, the tough get going and no one has proved the saying right more appropriately than Fatima Sana Shaikh. Recently Vishal Bhardwaj asked Fatima to act in the video for his next single Palkein Kholo, a poem by celebrated poet Bashir Badr. Excited to be part of the video, Fatima Sana Shaikh not only used a static camera to shoot herself but also directed herself in a beautifully crafted video.

Fatima Sana Shaikh turns director for Palkein Kholo

Also Read: 'Phir Milenge': Vishal Bharadwaj Pays Homage To Irrfan Khan, Mourns Loss Of A Dear Friend

Speaking about her upcoming project, the actor said that the song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. She said that she has been pestering Vishal Bhardwaj to make a film with her and when he made an offer to feature in his song, she jumped at the opportunity. Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that Vishal Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to. She added that he asked her to give inputs and also gave her the freedom to shoot for the music video the way she wanted.

Also Read: Vishal Bhardwaj Drops Poster Of His Music Label 'Dhoop Aane Do', Penned By Gulzar

Fatima Sana Shaikh pointed out that the National Award Winning filmmaker and composer might have expected her to opt for a static camera, but she wanted to impress him with his photography skills and thus, turned creative. She set out shooting on the road and inside her house, with the help of her brother, her only crew member. During a live session with Vishal Bhardwaj, Fatima Sana Shaikh also said that she had not only turned a director for the music video, but also a makeup artist and costume designer for Palkein Kholo.

Also Read: Vishal Bhardwaj's Songs Where Singer's Vocals Are Used Instead Of Musical Instrument

Fatima Sana Shaikh's music video has a special appearance of her pet Bijli. Speaking about her pet dog, the actor said that she's lucky to make her debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's music video Palkein Kholo, and even if her dog steals the limelight from her, she would still be a proud mother. The song Palkein Kholo will be releasing on September 3, 2020.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Sheikh Back To Work As She Resumes Her Dubbing Schedule For 'Ludo'

(With Inputs from PR Agency)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.