'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Starring Diljit, Fatima & Others To Hit Theatres On November 15

Upcoming comedy film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to be released theatrically on November 15. Zee Studios announced on Monday that the film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will hit the screens across the country on Diwali.

Last month, the makers had planned a November 13 release for the film, though it was not confirmed if it will come out in theatres or go for a digital premiere. Set in the ''90s, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game.

The film also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' trailer promises audience an entertaining tale of Diljit's Suraj

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first film to have a theatrical release

The movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first film to have a theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic. While speaking to Hindustan Times, director Abhishek said that he is a little nervous but thankful for the positive response to the trailer. He is also grateful to the Censor Board for their positive response in letting the movie have a theatrical release in months. He confirmed the movie will also have an OTT release and television premiere. But more than anything else, the theatrical response is what he is looking forward to, he added.

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' director Abhishek Sharma: Theatres have been managing things well

