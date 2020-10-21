'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Trailer Promises Audience An Entertaining Tale Of Diljit's Suraj

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles has premiered on YouTube. The fun 3-minute video gives a clear picture of what fans must expect to see in the movie. Take a look at the fun trailer and read the trailer review below.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer

The trailer starts with the entry of Diljit Dosanjh into the frame who introduces the audience to '1995 Bombay'. From the start itself, fans can see that the colour tone used in the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer is quite bright and lively. This indicates that the movie itself will be fun. In the next cut, Diljit's character, Suraj, makes it clear that he is looking for a wife who won't let his mother leave the kitchen or him leave the bedroom. As indicated earlier, the movie seems to be of the comic genre.

The theme continues, as Soraj's family goes on to see many girls for his marriage. Sooraj's English is very weak in the movie and this makes up for comic lines. But this isn't the only problem he faces. When Sooraj goes to see a girl he likes, his family shows him pictures of him drinking and asks him to leave. Sooraj mentions that he has only had one beer in his entire life and is surprised as to who clicked his picture. This also indicates that someone wants Sooraj to not get married.

Another fun character is introduced - Manoj Bajpayee as Manoj. Manoj is like an agent who clicks pictures of boys doing anything wrong and shows them to the girl's family. Sooraj decides to take revenge by tricking his sister into falling in loving with him. The trailer is filled with fun and entertaining scenes. It promises the audiences that if they go to see this movie, they will have a fun time. The tone of the trailer and the performances would definitely make the viewers watch the movie and warrants a 4-star rating out of 5.

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra under the banners Zee Studios and Essel Vision Productions. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari cast further includes Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neeraj Sood and Neha Pendse. The film will release on November 13, 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Zee Studio's YouTube

