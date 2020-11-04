'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Director Abhishek Sharma: Theatres Have Been Managing Things Well

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director Abhishek Sharma has spoken about the theatre reopening situation and offered his thoughts on the same. The director, who is gearing up for his next release, shed light on the troubles faced by those who run the theatre business. He spoke about the future of movies and also shared his opinions regarding the same. Director Abhishek Sharma mentioned in an interview with Hindustan Times that he wholeheartedly feels like it is time to give theatre owners a chance to stand back on their feet. He said that he supports the government's decision to reopen theatres and believes that the cinema halls will adhere to the safety norms.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director Abhishek Sharma on theatres reopening

Abhishek Sharma expressed that he believes the theatre owners will look deep into the guidelines provided by the government and follow them to ensure utmost safety. He continued saying that theatres will manage things well, in terms of social distancing and sanitization. Speaking a bit further on the same topic, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director Abhishek Sharma added his thoughts on people who are sceptical of theatres reopening. He said that the risk of the coronavirus still lies strongly in air travel as well, yet people sit close by in economy class. However, in theatres, the halls offer a one-seat gap which fulfils the social distancing norms.

Abhishek Sharma then used 9/11 as an example saying that people did not stop flying after the horrendous attacks that took place. Instead, the security was made stronger to further combat any such situation. He then added that in a similar manner with COVD-19, one needs to strengthen certain aspects and be responsible to combat it. He added that one is required to follow the SOP’s laid out by the government and thus wear a mask and sanitise whenever needed. Abhishek also added that he is both excited and nervous as his film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first fresh film to release in theatres. Referring to that, he simply said that he is keeping his fingers crossed.

