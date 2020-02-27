Surbhi Jyoti And Surbhi Chandna Are True BFFs And Here's The Proof

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna are two popular television celebrities. Surbhi Jyoti is best known for her lead character Zoya in Qubool Hai. Whereas, Surbhi Chandna gained popularity through her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi Jyoti is one of such fine actors who have many friends in the industry. Furthermore, Surbhi Jyoti also shares a warm bond with Surbhi Chandna. Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna first met on the sets of Qubool Hai.

This series of pictures are from Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti's interview with A Table For Two. The TV stars stunned in complementing outfits. Surbhi Jyoti was spotted wearing a blue gown with a sweetheart neckline. On the other hand, Chandna stunned in an orange jumpsuit.

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna's pictures from A Table For Two

In the recent past, Surbhi Jyoti shared an Instagram story appreciating and motivating Surbhi Chandna. She called Chandna her ‘Dr. Bae’ and said that she is the prettiest doctor. She also had a few words of gratitude and mentioned that Surbhi is going to ‘rock’ her role in Sanjivani.

Both the gorgeous ladies share a close bond with each other and are known to be each other's BFFs. During an interview, Surbhi Chandna revealed that she has an adorable nickname for Surbhi Jyoti. The Sanjivani actor calls Jyoti 'Koshish'. She also has created a tagline for Surbhi, ‘Koshish – Ek Asha’. Further, explaining herself, Chandna said that she gave Surbhi Jyoti that nickname because she does not take any argument seriously.

In their interview on A Table For Two, the duo was asked some questions about each other. Surbhi Chandna was asked to tag one good thing about Jyoti. The Ishqbaaz star replied saying Surbhi is quite famous amongst boys. Meanwhile, when Surbhi Jyoti was asked one thing she doesn't like about Chandna. She said that Chandna was too housewifey.

