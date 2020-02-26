Surbhi Chandna And Gaurav Chopra's Pictures Prove That They're The Ultimate BFFs

Popular television personality Surbhi Chandna is popular among her fans for her stint in Ishaqbaaz as Annika. Currently, she is working in the daily soap Sanjivani. Sanjivani recently took a 3-year leap and welcomed a new entrant Gaurav Chopra.

Gaurav Chopra will be seen essaying the role of Surbhi Chandna’s husband in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is much loved by fans. Taking to Instagram, Surbhi Chandna shared a series of pictures with her co-actor Gaurav Chopra. Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra are often viewed as giving major friendship goals to fans.

In the pictures, Surbhi Chandna is wearing a long white kurta. Surbhi Chandna paired her white kurta with ripped jeans. She has accessorised her look with earrings and a watch. Her sleek hair left open completes the look.

On the other hand, Gaurav Chopra is seen donning a white formal shirt which he paired with a nude waistcoat. Grey trousers and a tie completed his formal look. He has also accessorised with sunglasses.

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna’s post here:

Surbhi Chandna was also seen praising Gaurav Chopra as she shared the picture on social media. According to Surbhi, Gaurav is a delight to work with. The actor also thanked him for the lessons he has taught her so far.

About Sanjivani

Sanjivani is a medical drama television show that airs on Star Plus. The daily soap is bankrolled by Alchemy Films. Sanjivani features Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Dr Ishani and Dr Siddhant who are completely different personalities. The show portrays their struggle to deny their attraction towards each other.

