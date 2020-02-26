Surbhi Chandna's BTS Video On Instagram Leaves Fans Astonished

Surbhi Chandna is among the most popular television actors in India. She is known for playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in the medical drama, Sanjivani. The actor is also known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. However, Chandna made her debut in the popular TV series Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Since then, the actor has starred in various television shows and proved to be among the finest actors on Indian television. He is also popular for her good looks which is evident on Surbhi Chandna's Instagram.

Chandna recently posted a BTS video of her make-up. In the video, Chandna explains how she got her elegant bridal make up done. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna's fans react to her BTS video

Surbhi Chandna's fan base is huge. And now that she is even much more popular, her fanbase has drastically grown. The Sanjivani actor has made a name for herself and her style has also gained much attention from the fans. Fans are asking for more and more of Surbhi's posts. They also seem to enjoy her BTS make-up.

Fans are not only just showering compliments on her BTS video but are also drooling over it. Various fans from all across have appreciated the stylists and makeup team. Surbhi's exceptional make-up video has left the fans in awe.

The comment box is filled with heart emojis. Surbhi's style has gained a lot of attention and has also inspired her fans to step up their fashion game. Surbhi was style very precisely. She also had shimmery eyes with fluttering lashes and lots of highlighter and bronzers to complete the look.

Surbhi Chandna's fan clubs are also commenting on the post. Her bridal look in the video has the audience stoked for more. And hopefully, she will keep blessing their feed with more videos.

