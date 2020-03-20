Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Necklaces One Can Add To Their Accessory Collection

Surbhi Jyoti is a leading television actor best known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai. The daily soap star was recently seen essaying the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Surbhi Jyoti has not only wowed the audience with her great outfits on the show but has also brought in new styles with her online presence. The actor is also known to set fashion goals with everything she wears. Having stated so, here are some of the best neckpieces from Surbhi Jyoti's accessory wardrobe.

Surbhi Jyoti's Necklace Collection -

Here, Surbhi Jyoti is giving some serious fashion inspiration with her peach lehenga. The soap opera star dons a shiny silver necklace with minimal makeup adding charm to her look. Surbhi Jyoti opted for a neat bun to complete this look.

In this statement jewellery look, Surbhi Jyoti draped a sheer saree. The royal blue saree was sported with Kundan necklace set. Surbhi's hair was tied in a neat high pony and to go with it, she opted for nude eye and lip makeup.

Here Surbhi Jyoti is seen wearing a heavy embroidered maroon lehenga. The ethnic look is accessorised by heavy temple jewellery, comprising of a dome design necklace. Her hair is tied in a neat bun paired with gajra to complete her look.

In this post, Surbhi Jyoti gracefully posed wearing a beautiful orange-pink lehenga. The wedding-perfect outfit is paired with a fusion south Indian style necklace. For glam, along with a green bindi, Surbhi was styled in a bridal makeup look.

