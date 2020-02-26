The Debate
Surbhi Jyoti Surely Knows How To Strike A Stunning Pose For Her Instagram, See Pics

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti is a very popular actor from the Indian television industry. Here are some of the best poses from her Instagram handle. Check them out here.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actor who has worked in multiple popular TV shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, etc. She is also a very active fashion enthusiast and Instagrammer. It seems the 31-year-old actor loves to strike a cool pose for her Instagram pictures. Take a look below.

Read Also: Surbhi Jyoti's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Is A Pro At Pouting, See Pics

Surbhi Jyoti’s pictures that show how to pose for the perfect Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Surbhi Jyoti slayed her poses for both of the above images. She rocked the slow dancing pose for the low angle shot in the first picture. In the second picture, Surbhi can be seen acing her pose at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Read Also: Naagin: Anita Hassanandani And Surbhi Jyoti’s Reunion Is Too Adorable To Miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

In the first picture, she slayed her poses perfectly for the camera. The bit with the shades worked like a charm. In the second one, she can be seen striking a thoughtful pose at a heritage site.

Read Also: Surbhi Jyoti's Fashionable Outfits Are Apt For The Wedding Season; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Surbhi Jyoti nailed the power pose in the first picture. The white suit and loose hair rounded off the picture nicely. In the second image, she can be seen playing with the sand and that turned out to be a nice beach picture.

Read Also: Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts These Ethnic Outfits Effortlessly; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

