Surekha Sikri Calls It "unfair Decision" As Govt Restricts Senior Actors From Working

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Surekha Sikri spoke about the troubles she has been facing due to the implementation of certain rules laid out by the government. The actor spoke about how the rule of senior actors not being allowed on set has affected her personal life and the effect it has had on her since its implementation. During the interview, Surekha Sikri said that the rule of actors above the age of 65 not being allowed on set has made things tough for her, thus making her less independent.

Surekha Sikri speaks on government rule to not let senior actors work

Surekha Sikri has starred in a number of films and has won several accolades in the years she has been performing in Bollywood. However, the recent pandemic had caused all movie productions to halt. This changed when things began to normalise and shooting for films was allowed.

However, the makers of films had to comply with certain rules, one of which restricted actors below age 10 and over 65 to work on film sets. Surekha Sikri spoke about this rule and said that it has caused her immense distress. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Surekha Sikri called the decision unfair and even said that the officials have not given a proper thought before making the rule.

The veteran actor said that since the initial days of lockdown, she has not been able to work thus losing out on several projects. She further added that it is due to this that she has been unable to generate income for her family or herself. Surekha Sikri said that her entire shooting has completely stopped despite having several offers.

The actor said that despite getting film offers, she was unable to commit or confirm anything to the makers due to the rule. She further continued by saying that she wishes to stick to her own platform, however, the rule is making it difficult for her to be completely independent. The actor said that the rule simply cancels out her effort to be “Atma Nirbhar”.

The actor further shed light upon the fact that the rule violates her right to work and support her family. Speaking about her health Surekha Sikri said that she feels she is healthy and fine. The actor added that she has no problem stepping out and continuing to shoot for her projects, according to the entertainment news portal.

