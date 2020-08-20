'Sushant And Sara Were Totally In Love During Kedarnath Promotions,' Claims Samuel Haokip

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Samuel Hoakip on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to claim that 'Sara Ali Khan and the late actor were inseparable' during 'Kedarnath' promotions. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' (2018).

"I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love... they were inseparable... so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life... be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due ti any pressure by the Bollywood mafia," Samuel Haokip wrote on his Instagram post.

In a press conference during Kedarnath, Sara had said, "I don’t know how I’ve done in the film. I’ve really, really tried my best. But I don’t think I would’ve been able to do any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person to have had. There were days when I was a little lost, I was a little scared, but he was just always hands-on. Whatever broken Hindi I speak, Sushant has taught me."

Reports of the two dating at the time floated but later in 2019, Kareena Kapoor on a chat show was asked about dating advice she would give to Sara, and to this she said, "Don’t date your first hero."

On June 14, when Sushant's death sent shockwaves in the Indian film industry, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochrome photo with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath, where Sushant is seen enjoying a hearty laugh as she smilingly looked at him. Writing his name in the caption, she put heart and heartbreak emojis.

