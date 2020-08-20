Sushant Death Case: 8-12 CBI Officials To Arrive In Mumbai Today, Will Not Be Quarantined

Continuing its investigation in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of around 8-12 CBI officers is set to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday evening. CBI's Mumbai Unit will be receiving the team from Delhi which is expected to reach the financial capital by 7:30 pm on Thursday. The SIT team, arriving a day after the Supreme Court judgement, will not be quarantined as it is expected to return back within a week.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, BMC maintained that the CBI officials will not be quarantined if they visit Mumbai for less than a week. However, the Municipal Corporation highlighted that the officers would have to undergo quarantine if they visit the city for more than 7 days.

Soon after the Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday, the investigating agency also issued a statement. "The investigation related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage," the CBI statement read.

CBI registers FIR

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

