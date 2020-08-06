Sushant Singh Death Case: From SIT To Names Of Accused In CBI's FIR; Read Full Details

Soon after Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal of a CBI inquiry in the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the central agency has registered a case in the matter on Thursday. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

The case will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation got in touch with the Bihar Police to collect all the details from their investigation in the matter.

SC pulls up Mumbai police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case. Justice Roy asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner.

The Mumbai Police has faced unprecedented heat over its probe in the mysterious death case which had furthered the demand for a CBI probe. Probe by an independent investigation agency had been demanded by several politicians and Bollywood personalities claiming several irregularities. While the Mumbai Police continues its inquest investigation, the SC has directed the Maharashtra government to place all records in the case before it by Saturday.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

