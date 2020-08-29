Sushant Case: After Being Grilled For 7-hrs, CBI Summons Rhea Chakraborty For The 3rd Time

Rhea Chakraborty who was being questioned at the DRDO guesthouse by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai for over 7 hours, has been summoned for the third time by the investigation agency. She was quizzed over her financial details, deletion of hard drive data, and statements of other accused.

She left the guest house, again under police escort, around 8.30 pm. Her brother Showik Chakraborty accompanied her, an official said. The CBI team had requested the city police to provide security to her, the police official said. Watch video —

Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of her boyfriend and film star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati were already being quizzed by the CBI team since Saturday morning at the guest house. On Friday, Chakraborty had been interrogated by the central agency for over 10 hours and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building.

She had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

(with PTI inputs)

