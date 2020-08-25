Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI To Summon Sandip Ssingh, Dates Yet To Be Fixed Say Sources

In yet another massive impact of Republic TV's expose, the Central Bureau of Investigation's SIT team will now summon producer Sandip Ssingh, according to the sources. The dates of the summons are yet to be fixed inform the sources.

Sandip Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of the late actor's death sparked questions especially after in an interview with Republic TV he said that had not met Sushant for over a year. Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

Smita Parikh, Sushant's family friend further told Republicworld that wherever a suspicion rises, Sandip Ssingh's presence is there. "The family wants Sandip Ssingh to be interrogated as he hurried all the procedures on June 14 and tampered with the evidence. He definitely has a bigger role to play in Sushant and Disha Salian's death," Smita claimed.

On the fifth day of fast-moving probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at several important locations including a surprise visit to the DRDO Guest House and the Bandra Police station.

Early morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the DRDO guest house. The agency is questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai. As per sources, two senior officers from Mumbai Police had also gone into the CBI's base of operations, and they left shortly after.

Another CBI team probing the death case later during the day arrived at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for the third time. This comes a day after sources revealed that Cooper doctors failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions posed by the CBI. The CBI team from the Cooper Hospital later reached the Bandra Police station.

