Sushant Death Case: Dharma Productions CEO Leaves Police Station After Recording Statement

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement at Amboli police station on Tuesday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. The interrogation went on for four hours, as per sources. The venue for interrogation was changed last minute from Bandra Police station to Amboli. Rajput had worked with the production house of Karan Johar in the 2019 film Drive.

Mehta, who was summoned by police, reached the Amboli police station around noon, an official said, adding that he also carried the contract papers signed by Rajput and the production house.

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with Rajput's death. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook, Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actor Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so. The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove Rajput to suicide.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

(with PTI inputs)

