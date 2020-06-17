'Uncalled For..': Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta React On Criminal Complaint Against Directors

A criminal complaint was filed in a court on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate based in Bombay, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Sources said it may come up for hearing in due course. A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.

Reacting to the same, directors like Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Gupta took to their Twitter handle and wrote that the complaint is 'uncalled for' at a time like this. Mehta wrote, "This is idiotic and frivolous. Uncalled for at a time like this." Gupta echoing Mehta's thoughts wrote, "It’s RIDICULOUS."

Ekta Kapoor (one of the accused in the complaint) took to her Instagram and shared a news piece which reported that the producer has been sued for not casting Sushant Singh Rajput in her films. The producer shared the piece and wrote that she was the one to launch him in the entertainment industry.

About the complaint

Rajput's father K K Singh and actress Kangana Ranaut, who came out with an angry statement after his death blaming his suicide on rampant nepotism and favouritism in the film industry, have been named as witnesses. Ojha, a serial litigant who remains in news for filing complaints against film personalities, politicians, and foreign heads of state, few of which go beyond the admission stage, has invoked IPC sections 306, 109, 504, and 506.

The case against major Bollywood personalities has been filed under the following sections -

Section 306 - Abetment of suicide

Section 109 - Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for the punishment

Section 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace

Section 506 - Punishment for criminal intimidation

