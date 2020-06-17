When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke About Nepotism & Said It 'can Co-exist' With Talent

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a massive void in the film industry. Many members of the film fraternity along with his fans are pouring in condolences for the actor and his family. Recently, a throwback video of the late actor has been doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be seen speaking about nepotism in Bollywood at an awards function.

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Could Not Make Friends: "They Don’t Take My Calls"

It is not a hidden fact that Sushant Singh Rajput had established a place for himself in the industry sans any godfather or substantial backing, so this viral video comes across as even more heartbreaking. The video has the late actor saying that nepotism exists everywhere and is not just prevalent in Bollywood. He adds that there is nothing that can be done about this.

Also Read: 'Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated,' Says Parag Tyagi On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

''If you deliberately don't allow right talent to come up...'

He said that even though nepotism can co-exist in Bollywood, if one deliberately does not allow the right talent to come up in the industry, then that is a major problem. He added that if that happens, the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day. Sushant Singh Rajput added that nepotism can co-exist with talent, only it has to be accepted. 'If you deliberately don’t allow the right talent to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day. But till then, it’s fine," he had said. Take a look at the Kedarnath actor's video:

Also Read: Rare And Unseen Pictures Of Sushant Singh Rajput From His Childhood Days

His words say a lot... #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput



and inhe koi farak nai padane wala kitana bhi bol lo #karanjohargangbut

but @itsSSR was a best and talented actor and had everything which most of the actor don't have... RIP will miss you pic.twitter.com/u2WgvQfIKx — Karan chaubey (@karan_chaubey) June 16, 2020

'I have just two friends in the industry'

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many of his earlier videos are going viral on social media. In another of his old interview, the actor can be seen confessing that he does not have many friends in the industry. The MS Dhoni actor could be heard saying that "very very honestly" he just has two friends in the industry. He then continued, saying that maybe people do not find his conversations interesting even though he likes to be around them. He added that this is why the first time, they would pretend to like him but then later, they did not receive his calls. Take a look at his video:

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His last rites were performed yesterday at Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family members. Also in attendance at the actor's funeral were Kriti Sanon, Shradhha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Chakraborty, and a few more.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Varun Sharma & Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Arrive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.