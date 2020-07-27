Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police To Summon Karan Johar This Week Say Sources

As a result of Kangana Ranaut's interview with the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police will now summon director-producer Karan Johar this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta (who will record the statement on Tuesday), along with KJo's manager was also summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation.

Apoorva has been associated with Dharma Productions since 2005. Sushant has worked in the Dharma Productions film 'Drive', that released on Netflix last year. As per sources, Mumbai Police has also sought a copy of the contract of the film 'Drive' from Dharma Production.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide. Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement, the minister said. According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali.

After Rajput's death, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging he was its victim. So far, those who have recorded their statements with police in connection with Rajput's case include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra and film critic Rajeev Masand.

A week after actor Kangana Ranaut made sensational claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and questioned why the Mumbai Police is not summoning 'few people' of Bollywood, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and the director himself will be summoned next if required.

Questioning the Mumbai Police on summoning Karan Johar's manager but not him, Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified Twitter handle managed by actor's team) took to her Twitter handle and slammed the investigation.

So Karan Johar’s manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray 's best friend @karanjohar !! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations.https://t.co/iAQGJzLy2x — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

They won’t call him because he is best friend of @AUThackeray. It’s their government and they shut this case before Kangana’s interview, it’s evident they are protecting their friends.. https://t.co/MOAXUbogFw — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

