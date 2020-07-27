Mahesh Bhatt Questioned For 3 Hours In Sushant Probe; Mumbai Police Gets Viscera Report

The Mumbai Police questioned Mahesh Bhatt in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Monday. The director recorded his statement at the Santacruz police station in the city. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Investigating Officer (IO) were present during the questioning.

Bhatt arrived at the police station at 11 am and the questioning started at 11.30 am. He left the police station at 2 pm.

The point to note is that most of the celebrities, who had been summoned in the case, had recorded their statements at the police station at Bandra. Earlier, Aditya Chopra too had recorded his statement at the Versova police station, which was nearer to Yash Raj Studios.

The appearances of the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajeev Masand and Sanjana Sanghi at Bandra police station was heavily under the spotlight of the paparazzi.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had informed on Sunday that they had issued summons to Mahesh Bhatt. Along with that, he informed that Karan Johar’s manager too was summoned. Later in the day, the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta too was summoned.

In all, over 35 persons have been questioned in connection with the case.

Kangana Ranaut in her interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants To Know had urged Mumbai Police to question Mahesh Bhatt, along with Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand. The actress had claimed that the filmmaker had interfered in Sushant’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty, apart from being one of those responsible for ‘sabotaging’ his career and predicting his ‘end’, in the same way she claimed he had done for her.

Bhatt became the latest to record his statement after Chopra and Masand also recorded their statements. Karan Johar is yet to be summoned.

Kangana Ranaut too has been summoned, though the police is currently looking into the formalities, as the actor is currently in Manali.

New development

Meanwhile, another development in the case in the case is that the Mumbai Police has received the viscera report of Sushant Singh Rajput. The report from a lab at Kalina has ruled out the possibility of foul play. However, report of the stomach wash and nail samples are yet to come.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police has ruled out any foul play, and citing the post-mortem report, claimed he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

