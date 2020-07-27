Mahesh Bhatt Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Summon In Sushant's Case, Says 'this Too Shall Pass'

Ahead of his appointment with Mumbai Police at noon on Monday, July 27, Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared a cryptic post on his social media account. He is scheduled to record his statement at the Bandra Police station on Monday in connection with the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter hours before his interrogation, Bhatt has claimed that "pride dissolves in the presence of death" as he talked about "accepting mortality" and went onto write that "this too shall pass".

Mahesh Bhatt is one of the four top and influential Bollywood personalities who were held accountable in causing mental turmoil to late actor Sushant Rajput by Queen actor Kangana Ranaut. In her tell-all conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami earlier this month, Kangana made sensational claims that Mahesh Bhatt and three others used their position of power in the film industry to "systematically sideline" Sushant Singh Rajput and ensure that is career is doomed.

Kangana also gave scarring personal accounts of her interaction with Mahesh Bhatt and revealed that the veteran director had announced her "miserable end" once and had done the same for Sushant. She also questioned Bhatt's involvement in Sushant's relationship with his girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty.

She exposed dirty secrets of the film industry and added that the Mumbai Police investigation is "a complete sham" without testimonies from these "real powerful people". The police have interrogated Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand until now and are awaiting statements from Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar. While Mahesh Bhatt will reportedly testify on Monday, July 27, Karan Johar's manager, as well as Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of his production house, have been issued summon notices by the police.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Mumbai Police has, since the actor's alleged suicide on June 14, summoned about 37 people from the film industry including filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rumi Jaffery, film critic Rajeev Masand, Sushant's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Supporting Kangana's claims of 'mafia culture' in Bollywood, former Union Cabinet Minister Dr Subramanian Swamy even wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The letter allegedly stated how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'.

