Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shekhar Suman Holds On To 'hope' As He Awaits 'miracle'

Shekhar Suman is not happy with the investigation going on to find the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Suman says he only 'hopes' that there will be some 'miracle one day'.

"I wish I had an answer," Suman said to those who keep asking him for an update in Sushant's death case. The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been one of the few where multiple agencies got involved in the investigation. While many were questioned, arrests were made, raids were conducted as many names got linked to the case, there is still no official answer on how the actor died.

A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer.

Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do.#CBIArrestSSRKillersNow — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 2, 2020

Earlier, Suman said, "6 months down d line we r fighting a desolate battle.i go off the radar now n then bcoz I'm angry that nothing is happening." From day one, Shekhar Suman has been convinced that Sushant did not take his own life. A few days ago, he had tweeted that ‘SSR’s culprits were roaming free’. Previously, he had expressed his disappointment with the CBI over lack of updates from their end.

If d agencies keep quiet and not react what do we do?We can raise our voices louder n louder,ev day ev minute,but then we have to have concerned ppl reacting to it and taking some concrete action.Otherwise it is so frustrating#FightUntilSSRJustice — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 29, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant.

Later, as Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs came to the fore, the NCB joined the investigation. While Rhea was arrested and then bailed, her brother got bail on December 2, while the agency continued to conduct raids, question celebrities, and making arrests. The CBI, however, has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September.

