Sushant's sister Shweta cites his 2018 tweet to send message, hails 'Thunder' cover

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have continued to remember him with tributes, as a section raised voice for ‘justice'. The movement to seek the ‘truth’ of the actor’s death has also witnessed a rift between some of the persons involved, and SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has often urged everyone to be united. She once again highlighted the same by sharing a 2018 tweet of her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares his tweet

Taking to Twitter, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the Chichhore star's tweet, dated December 12, 2018, where he had written that anything brining people together could be ‘right’, but everything dividing them should be ‘wrong.’ He had also used hashtags like 'Compassion' 'Kindness' 'Love' 'Humanity', 'Forgiveness', Gratitude', 'Wonder', 'Inspiration', 'Dreams', 'Divine' and 'Future.'She also stressed on the terms in the hashtag and added her own ‘Sushant Forever.’

‘SSRians’ got emotional with the post, and some emphasised on the need for them to be united in the mission.

Warriors, Our Unity is Our Strength. Stay United and Stay Strong. Keep Roaring Warriors. Yes We can Do it 🔥🔥. We will Win this battle #BringDownSSRKiller pic.twitter.com/lUvi7ckPJv — komal (@komal71352117) November 30, 2020

In the deepest of my heart and we will be in our eternal life together and no one can separate us my love ❤️

Forever Sushiiiiii ♾💪✊🦋❤️#CBIArrestSSRKillersNow #SushantForever — NONA❤️ SUSHANT (@nonayousef7) December 1, 2020

Even SSR’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar agreed with a strong message, urging everyone to find the difference between those wanting to unite them or divide them.

Thank u so much di, Pls people understand who divide us n who want to be together.Thats why i said Paid P.R. is active so use ur mind n unfollow them.I told in many other ways whoes this people n also u can understand i cant tell there name when u all folowing them. Pls pls pls https://t.co/Az03iKlSkR — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 30, 2020

Shweta also reacted to a fan-made cover version of Imagine Dragons’ popular song Thunder, which featured visuals of his photoshoot, moments with pet dog Fudge, scenes of Dil Bechara and more. She called it ‘beautiful.’

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Directed on August 19 by Supreme Court to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, that happened on June 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case. The only solace for his fans and numerous celebrities who have alleged foul play in the death, has been that the CBI has not ruled out any angle yet. However, the lack of updates from the agency, has disappointed ‘SSRians’ including actor Shekhar Suman and others.

Among the other agencies, the Enforcement Directorate that is probing the financial fraud charges against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, recently sent a Letter Rogatory to Hungary, seeking details of an alleged Rs 17 crore suspicious missing transaction. The Narcotics Control Bureau that had arrested Rhea (she was granted bail) for her alleged involvement with drug cartel, is still carrying out raids, questioning celebrities and arresting alleged drug peddlers.

