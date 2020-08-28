Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Likely To Summon Rhea Chakraborty

As the Narcotics Control Bureau enters the fray in the death probe of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be summoned by the agency as it investigates the drug nexus that has surfaced surrounding the actor's death.

Sources on Thursday reported that the NCB is ready to question 20 suspects including big names from the Bollywood cartel.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation

Rhea's WhatsApp chats expose drug mafia

On Wednesday, several Whatsapp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

