In Sushant Case, NCB To Grill 20 Suspects Over Rhea Drug Link Including Bollywood Cartel

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) steps into the Sushant Singh Rajput probe to investigate the alleged drug nexus that has surfaced surrounding the actor's death, sources on Thursday reported that the NCB is ready to question 20 suspects including big names from the Bollywood cartel.

The names include a former TV show contestant who was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police with drugs back in October 2018 along with another who had been arrested in December 2018 by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police with Cocaine and LSD.

A team of NCB officials is to arrive in Mumbai by Thursday evening.

Rhea's WhatsApp chats expose drug mafia

On Wednesday, several Whatsapp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

Rhea to be summoned by NCB

Meanwhile, it is said that the NCB is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty based on the several Whatsapp chats that have surfaced. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic. Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people, that is under the ED and CBI's scanner as well.

