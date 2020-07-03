Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is Being Misguided, I Have No Ulterior Motive: Shekhar Suman

Actor Shekhar Suman has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's family is being misguided after reports surfaced that Sushant's family is upset with Suman. Earlier this week, Suman made headlines when he visited Rajput's home in Patna and met with his father. He later sat down with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and held a press conference to demand a CBI enquiry into the late actor's suicide.

Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput's family is being misguided

Later, media reports suggested that the move did not sit well with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The reports also stated that the family thinks that Shekhar Suman has ulterior political motives for pursuing the matter. Reacting to the same in an interview with a news source, the Bhoomi actor slammed the reports and said that he does not believe that Sushant's family is upset with him. He added that somebody has just spread that rumour and said that it is ''idiotic'' that people think he has ulterior motives.

ALSO READ | 'Sushant Singh Rajput Must Have Left A Suicide Note' Says Shekhar Suman; Check Tweet

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Shekhar Suman said that he empathises with Sushant's father. The actor said that he can relate to his grief because he has lost a son as well. Suman lost his elder son Ayush at the age of 11 to heart disease. The actor further said that if the late actor's family is upset with him, it is because they are being misguided or because there has been some misunderstanding.

Shekhar Suman launched a drive on June 23 to demand a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death and launched the Justice for Sushant forum. Explaining why he felt the need to hold a press conference, the actor said that it was to further the cause of the CBI enquiry. Adding that political support can help, the actor said that he wanted to have a meeting with CM Nitish Kumar but that did not work out due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Changed His SIM Card '50 Times In A Month', Claims Shekhar Suman

The actor also revealed that it was against his family's wishes when he went to Patna to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Suman said that because of the pandemic outside, his family asked him to start something on social media if he wanted to take a stand. Shekhar said that he decided to meet Sushant's father personally because he could understand how shattered he must be from losing his son.

Many of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have also claimed that Suman is furthering his political motives through this drive. The actor said that people are assuming he has vested interests just because Bihar goes to the polls in October. He further said that he got the feelers to enter the fray over the years, but he turned them down. Shekhar further stated that he will be seeking support from leaders of different political parties for his forum.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Actor's Negative Viscera Report

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Unhappy With Shekhar Suman Over Visit? 'Bhoomi' Actor Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.